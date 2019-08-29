Katsina State: Over 50 People, Including Pregnant Women, Children Kidnapped

- Only 15 were abducted -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

 

More than 50 people, including pregnant women and children, were
abducted in a raid on a village in President Muhammadu's home state,
Katsina, seven residents told Reuters on Wednesday.

The attack on Wurma village in Katsina, northwest Nigeria, began
around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night.

Police pegged the number of those abducted at 15, but multiple
residents told Reuters that many more were taken.

Alhaji Musa, whose two daughters were among those taken, said more
than 100 bandits were "shooting from all angles."

"They operated for about three hours with nobody to challenge them," he said.

Seven residents and one man who was abducted but released by the
attackers said at least 53 people were taken, including pregnant
women, babies, and children.

Some residents had already received ransom requests from the
abductors, the sources said.

The attackers also took sheep, goats, and food, they added.

In a statement, Katsina police said 15 women were abducted, but that
10 of them were freed unharmed following a gun battle with police.

"Search parties have been dispatched into the surrounding bushes with
a view to rescuing the others," the police said.

Instability has roiled northwest Nigeria, including Katsina, the home
state of President Muhammadu Buhari, all year.

The government attributes the attacks to bandits, a term applied to
outlaws who rob, kidnap and kill residents.

SaharaReporters, New York

