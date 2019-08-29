Kidnapping: 3 Ahmadu Bello University Students Rescued, 3 Being Held By Kidnappers -Police

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has rescued three students of

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Monday along

Abuja-Kaduna highway.



Three other persons are still being held by the kidnappers.



The spokesman for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, in a statement on

Wednesday said, “The command wishes to state that, on the said date,

August 26, at about 18:50hrs, armed men in military uniform

intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna-Abuja

Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnaped six

persons.



“However, due to the prompt response of the police and other security

agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums

due to intensive combing within the general area.”



The police assured that efforts were being made by the joint teams of

Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF, and the IRT to rescue the remaining the

victims and apprehend the perpetrators.



“The command wants the public to note that, while regretting the

unfortunate incident, the story being circulated on the incident is a

gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more

fear in the minds of the public.



“Thus, the command enjoins the general public to jettison such report

as misleading information. Consequently, the press should continue to

uphold the high ethical standard of their profession,” the statement

added.

