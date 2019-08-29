N1.6bn Fraud: EFCC To Appeal Dudafa’s Acquittal By Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it would appeal a judgement by the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday which discharged and acquitted Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Joseph Iwuejo, a banker.

The court acquitted Dudafa on charges of money laundering and conspiracy preferred against him by the EFCC.

The commission had accused Dudafa and Iwuejo of laundering N1.6bn.

Reacting to the judgement, the EFCC said it is studying the details of the judgment and will approach the appeal court immediately.

The anti-graft agency said that the defendants allegedly conspired and laundered the fund through the accounts of A.B. Wise Resources Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Limited, Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited, Rotato Interlink Service Limited, Pluto Property and Services Limited, and De-jakes Restaurant Limited.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, thereby leading to their trial.

In his judgment on Thursday, Justice Muhammed Idris held that the prosecution, through their counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, failed to prove the charges against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Idris further held that the prosecution failed to call “material witnesses”, including former President Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The Judge also held that “The prosecution did its best, but it failed to conclude an investigation before going to court”.

Justice Idris dismissed the entire 22 counts against Dudafa and Iwuejo before discharging and acquitting them.