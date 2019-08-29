Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Calibration Aircraft

According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the aircraft would help make Nigeria’s airspace safer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government on Thursday took delivery of a calibration aircraft worth $8.5m that will serve in the calibration of navigational aids across Nigerian airports.

Sirika, who disclosed this via his official Twitter, said, “Just received new calibration aircraft for the country. (The) make is King Air 350i. Cost is $8.5m.

“The agony of contracting it to South Africa at about $500,000 every six months is over. Our airspace is safer. Thanks Mr President, we started and finished during your regime.

“The purpose of this aircraft is to calibrate our equipment and aids in the country for the purpose of flight operations. We used to have one in Nigeria but for the last two decades, we never had one.”

