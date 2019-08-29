Nigerian Teachers To Undergo Competency Tests

Teachers in Yobe State's public schools are to undergo competency tests, the state government has said.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday announced the approval of the full implementation of the report of the technical committee set up to revitalize basic and secondary education in the state.

The governor, according to a statement by his spokesman, Abdullahi Bego, approved a manpower audit to screen all teaching staff across the state, authenticate their certificates and the forms or types of formal training they had gone through.

He also approved the conduct of basic, general and professional competency tests on teachers in the state.

He said the full recommendations of the committee would be implemented over time through various education sector agencies in coordination with the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

