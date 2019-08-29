Nigerian Woman Conspires With Former Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law To Kill Husband In Attempt To Return To EX

The suspect, who resides in Sabongari village in Bagudo local government area, allegedly confessed to conspiring to kill Shaho so that she could go back to her former husband, Idris Garba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

A nursing mother, Auta Dogo, has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her ex-in-laws to kill her husband, Abdullahi Shaho, says the police command in Kebbi State.

On Wednesday, in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Danjuma, told journalists, “One Auta Dago conspired with her former father-in-law, Garba Hassan, and brother-in-law, Garba Sahabi, to allegedly kill her present husband in the bush.”

Shaho was reportedly attacked with a machete and a stick when he was cornered by his assailants in a bush.

Investigations, the police said, were ongoing with the suspects in police custody.

