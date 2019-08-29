Nobody Died During Tax Officials, Traders Clash, 2 Injured -Ebonyi Government, Police

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

Two persons were said to have been injured when Ebonyi State task

force officials and traders at Abakapa Main Market in Ebonyi Local

Government Area clashed yesterday.



The Special Assistant to the State Governor on Internal Security and

Utilities Capital City, Saint Nchekwube, said nobody died during the

clash.



The officials, numbering 15, had stormed the market to enforce the

government’s directive of revenue collection from targeted traders in

the market.



An eyewitness, Ngozi Agwo, said the clash left no fewer than two

persons “critically injured”.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odoh,

confirmed the incident.



She said police tactical teams headed by two assistant commissioners

of police were drafted to the market to put the situation under

control, Daily Trust reports.



“The state government did not inform the police before moving to seal

some shops in the market. If they had done that, the command would

have given them the security to carry out their actions,” she said.

