Nobody Died During Tax Officials, Traders Clash, 2 Injured -Ebonyi Government, Police

Two persons were said to have been injured when Ebonyi State task
force officials and traders at Abakapa Main Market in Ebonyi Local
Government Area clashed yesterday.
The Special Assistant to the State Governor on Internal Security and
Utilities Capital City, Saint Nchekwube, said nobody died during the
clash.
The officials, numbering 15, had stormed the market to enforce the
government’s directive of revenue collection from targeted traders in
the market.
An eyewitness, Ngozi Agwo, said the clash left no fewer than two
persons “critically injured”.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odoh,
confirmed the incident.
She said police tactical teams headed by two assistant commissioners
of police were drafted to the market to put the situation under
control, Daily Trust reports.
“The state government did not inform the police before moving to seal
some shops in the market. If they had done that, the command would
have given them the security to carry out their actions,” she said.