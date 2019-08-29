Nobody Died During Tax Officials, Traders Clash, 2 Injured -Ebonyi Government, Police

The officials, numbering 15, had stormed the market to enforce the government’s directive of revenue collection from targeted traders in the market.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

 

Two persons were said to have been injured when Ebonyi State task
force officials and traders at Abakapa Main Market in Ebonyi Local
Government Area clashed yesterday.

The Special Assistant to the State Governor on Internal Security and
Utilities Capital City, Saint Nchekwube, said nobody died during the
clash.

The officials, numbering 15, had stormed the market to enforce the
government’s directive of revenue collection from targeted traders in
the market.

An eyewitness, Ngozi Agwo, said the clash left no fewer than two
persons “critically injured”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odoh,
confirmed the incident.

She said police tactical teams headed by two assistant commissioners
of police were drafted to the market to put the situation under
control, Daily Trust reports.

“The state government did not inform the police before moving to seal
some shops in the market. If they had done that, the command would
have given them the security to carry out their actions,” she said.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Policemen Harrass Enyimba Player For Driving Sleek Car
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics River State Government Refuses To Respond To Group’s FOI Request
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Failure To Hear Sowore’s Case, Miscarriage Of Justice –Take IT Back Movement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Government Buckles, Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Lawyers Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Harrass Enyimba Player For Driving Sleek Car
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics River State Government Refuses To Respond To Group’s FOI Request
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Failure To Hear Sowore’s Case, Miscarriage Of Justice –Take IT Back Movement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam El-Zakzaky Wants To Turn Nigeria Into Islamic State, Nigerian Government Alleges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad