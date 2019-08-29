Police IG Orders Deployment Of Helicopters To Tackle Crimes

In a bid to curb the rising crime wave in the country, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of helicopters to patrol major cities across the country.

Adamu said this on Thursday as he enjoined citizens not to panic whenever they sight police helicopters.

A statement by spokesperson for the police, Frank Mba, said, “As parts of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crime in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of police aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

“While the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja caters for Abuja-Kaduna highways as well as the adjoining states in the North-West and North-Central, the new base in Ondo State will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West.

“The force, therefore enjoins citizens not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as the aerial surveillance is geared towards improving the security of lives and property in the affected areas.”