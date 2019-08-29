South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments

State governors in Nigeria’s South-South region have vowed to confront President Muhammadu Buhari over the lopsided composition of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission.

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who addressed journalists at the end of an emergency meeting of the nine oil producing states, said the governors would meet the President to review the appointments.

The meeting was held on Thursday night in Abuja at the Bayelsa State Governor’s lodge, Maitama.

Dickson said, “We are all concerned about the governance process within that critical development agency.

“We are aware of the general dissatisfaction in the region and other states. We are also concerned about the recent appointments that have been made and arising from all of these, we want to use this opportunity to call for calm in all our states and across the region.

“We intend as a body to have audience with President Buhari in no distance time to discuss in greater detail our views on some of these critical issues affecting the NDDC, so that it will be repositioned for greater efficiency and effective governance mechanism.”