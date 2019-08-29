Sowore, A Victim Of Emerging Dictatorship, Court's Cowardice In Nigeria, HURIWA Says

The rights group absolutely condemned the cowardice of the courts to continuously deny bail to the Nigerian citizen even when the exercise of bail is at the discretion of the judges and not subject to the whims and caprices of a fast-emerging dictatorship

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

A prominent pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the Abuja court that refused to hear the case of Omoyele Sowore regarding his prolonged detention, accusing the courts succumbing to possible pressures from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and security agencies.

HURIWA said, in a statement on Thursday, there were no justifiable reasons for the psychological and physical torture meted out to Sowore.

It added that the detention of the activist and many other protesters was a grave setback that had adversely affected the enjoyment of the constitutionally-guaranteed freedom enshrined in various international and local statutes.

"The rights group absolutely condemned the cowardice of the courts to continuously deny bail to the Nigerian citizen even when the exercise of bail is at the discretion of the judges and not subject to the whims and caprices of a fast-emerging dictatorship in Abuja, Nigeria" the statement added.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had ruled that the detention order of Sowore was renewable after the expiration of the first 45 days on September 21.

The DSS had filed an ex parte application to keep Sowore for 90 days to investigate him over his call for 'revolution' through the #RevolutionNow protests.

Justice Taiwo said he had to grant the application, “only to the extent” of allowing the security agency to keep the respondent in custody for only 45 days for the DSS to conclude its investigation.

However, on Wednesday (yesterday) the court declined to hear Sowore's bail application.

The presiding judge, Justice Nkweonye Maha, claimed she did not have the jurisdiction to review the decision by Justice Taiwo.

The judge said she had no authority to proceed or review the judgment of her colleagues and that she would like to preserve the order of the court.

The National Coordinator of the rights group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, were quoted as saying in the statement: "The right to bail is intrinsic to the fundamental rights to personal liberty and presumption of innocence provided under sections 35(1) and 36 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) 1999 (as amended)."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Senator Abbo Knows Fate Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics River State Government Refuses To Respond To Group’s FOI Request
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Detention, Grave Danger For Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Apoi Monarch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Government Buckles, Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption INTERVIEW: How FBI Internet Scam Indictments Affect Nigerians—New Jersey Professo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: Senator Abbo Knows Fate Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Harrass Enyimba Player For Driving Sleek Car
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Four Feared Killed In Eiye, Aiye Confraternities Clash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Lawyers Over N20m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad