Suspect In Death Of 20-year-old Ondo Model Released From Prison Custody

Ebenezer Adejumola

Ebenezer Adejumola, the prime suspect in the murder of Oluwaseun Ajila, a 20-year-old model, who was raped to death in Akure, Ondo State, has been released from prison custody, Sahara Reporters can confirm.

Adejumola was acquitted and freed from Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure where he was remanded last year for allegedly killing the young lady.

A court document sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday revealed that Adejumola was interrogated and investigated by the police over the murder before he was sent to prison custody.

Ajila was allegedly raped to death on October 4, 2018 inside her mother’s apartment at Mary Labake Street off Ijoka Road in the Abusoro area of Akure, the state capital.

A graduate of Biological Science at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ajila was the only child of her 60-year-old mother, Mrs Yemisi Ajayi, before her death.

Following her alleged rape and murder, Adejumola was arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure on October 22, 2018 on a two-count charge. Oluwaseun Ajila

In her ruling, Magistrate B. Yakubu had ordered the suspect to be remanded at Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure and adjourned the case to January 22, 2019 pending advice from Department of Public Prosecution.

That was the last heard about the case until Sahara Reporters discovered on Wednesday that the suspect had been released from prison.

The document sighted in by Sahara Reporters showed that Adejumola was freed in March 2019 based on the recommendations of the DPP.

The document revealed that Ajila’s murder was firstly reported at the ‘B Division’ of the Ondo State Police Command but later transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department for proper investigation.

A source at Ondo State High Court however, said that the freedom of Adejumola remained questionable as his file at the Ondo State Ministry of Justice read “No Case To Answer”.

When contacted on the case, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, said he was not aware that the suspect had been released from prison custody.

He said, “I am not aware that the suspect had been released from prison custody.

“I remembered that we charged him to court and he was later remanded judging by the evidences we presented.

“Well, if such a person has been released, it doesn’t foreclose our investigations. We will still continue to investigate the case and it would require us digging deep by looking for other ways in arresting those who might have been behind this dastardly act.

“Criminal cases can last till anytime but when it happen like this, it help us in unravelling the mystery that might have been behind such.”