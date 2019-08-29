Van Dijk Wins UEFA Player Of The Year

The Dutch international won the award ahead of former winners Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk, has been named UEFA Men’s player of the year.

He was announced winner of the award at a ceremony held in Monaco, France, on Thursday.

In the season under review, Van Dijk scored nine goals in 59 appearances for club and country.

Van Dijk played 4,465 minutes for Liverpool winning 303 duels in the process.

Earlier at the event, 32 teams for the 2019/ 2020 Champions League season were drawn into eight groups.

The group stage of the 2019/2020 season is expected to start on September 17.

SaharaReporters, New York

