Attack: Nigerians In South Africa Demand Prosecution Of Perpetrators

Crisis erupted on Tuesday in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on rampage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa has called on the South African authorities to arrest and prosecute those involved in the burning and looting of Nigerian businesses in that country.

The President of NICASA, Ben Okoli, made this call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

Okoli said prosecution of the culprits would serve as deterrent to others and forestall such unwarranted occurrence in the future.

He said that crisis erupted on Tuesday in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on rampage.

Okoli said that the said driver was, however, allegedly killed by a Tanzanian, which resulted in violence and looting of shops owned by Nigerians and other foreigners.

Okoli said the impact of the attack was much as millions of naira was lost by Nigerian businessmen.

He said, “At this juncture, we are appealing to the South African authorities to be in control of security of their country, they must not allow these arsonists to take the laws into their hands always.

“What happened should not have degenerated into chaos if proactive measures were taken by the authorities.

“The culprits should be prosecuted, we are no longer accepting the injustice, the damage is colossal and should not repeat itself.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba: Catholic Father David Tanko Killed On His Way To Attend Peace Meeting -LG Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EXTRA: Four Things that Happened During Kalu’s Criminal Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Storm Country's South Africa High Commission In Pretoria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME We're Nigerians, We're Not Internet Fraudsters -DG, National Information Technology Development Agency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba: Catholic Father David Tanko Killed On His Way To Attend Peace Meeting -LG Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money Access Bank Accuses Banker Of Stealing N11 Million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXTRA: Four Things that Happened During Kalu’s Criminal Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Most Hard-working Nigerians, Have Reasons To Be Hostile -Prof. Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption How Former President Jonathan's Aide Floored EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Seun Kuti To Yemi Osinbajo: 'Poverty You All Created' Causing Nigeria's Problem
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You Overthrew Shagari, So Free Sowore, Comedian I Go Die Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad