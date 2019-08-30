Attack: Nigerians In South Africa Demand Prosecution Of Perpetrators

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa has called on the South African authorities to arrest and prosecute those involved in the burning and looting of Nigerian businesses in that country.

The President of NICASA, Ben Okoli, made this call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

Okoli said prosecution of the culprits would serve as deterrent to others and forestall such unwarranted occurrence in the future.

He said that crisis erupted on Tuesday in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on rampage.

Okoli said that the said driver was, however, allegedly killed by a Tanzanian, which resulted in violence and looting of shops owned by Nigerians and other foreigners.

Okoli said the impact of the attack was much as millions of naira was lost by Nigerian businessmen.

He said, “At this juncture, we are appealing to the South African authorities to be in control of security of their country, they must not allow these arsonists to take the laws into their hands always.

“What happened should not have degenerated into chaos if proactive measures were taken by the authorities.

“The culprits should be prosecuted, we are no longer accepting the injustice, the damage is colossal and should not repeat itself.”