Fulani Herdsmen Most Hard-working Nigerians, Have Reasons To Be Hostile -Prof. Ango Abdullahi

Prof Ango Abdullahi

Prof. Ango Abdullahi, a chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum, says

Fulani herdsmen are the most hard-working Nigerians though accused as

being responsible for insecurity in Nigeria.



Speaking on Wednesday with journalists in Bauchi, he said, “They have

now become an object of politics, for every bad thing that happens in

the country, now it is Fulani herdsmen. They have forgotten that the

Fulani herdsmen get nothing from the government.



“The Fulani herdsman was better off when the British were here. The

British created track roads for Fulani herdsmen created veterinary

clinics for them, created cattle markets and so on for them having

realized that they contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economy

particularly in the agricultural sector and livestock production.



“Look at subsidies that are going to our farmers, you go and check if

you will find out what subsidy goes to the herdsmen, nothing. You are

having subsidy for electricity, you are having subsidy for water, you

are having subsidy for roads, yet the Fulani herdsman has no subsidy

whatsoever and he is the most hard-working Nigerian today but he is

now being maligned as the cause of insecurity.



“His animals had been stolen and sold in the city, so when you

deprived him of his animals what do you want him to do? He will be

hostile.



“We should revive all the abandoned cattle routes from Niger

downwards. There are 600 neglected grazing reserves in northern

Nigeria alone. What you need to do is to rehabilitate them. I think

this is the little you can do for the herdsmen.”