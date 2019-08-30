Nigerian Immigration Service Registers Migrants In Oyo State

Nigeria Immigration officers

The Nigeria Immigration Service in Oyo on Friday began the e-registration of migrants across the 33 local government areas of the state.

Comptroller of NIS, Saleh Abdullahi, disclosed that the registration would help to identify and determine the migration status of resident migrants in the state and Nigeria in general.

Abdullahi said that the registration would also enhance internal security in the country.

According to him, migrants who fail to key into the exercise would face three years imprisonment or N50, 000 fine or both.

He said, “The benefits of e-registration cannot be overemphasized.

“It would serve as a veritable ingredient required for national planning as well as assist Nigeria to combat her current security challenges.

“Employers and landlords are duty-bound to ensure that their non-Nigerian employees and tenants are duly registered under the scheme.”











