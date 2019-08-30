Police Recruitment Exercise Put On Hold By PSC

He called on those who participated in the recruitment process up to the aptitude test level, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

The Police Service Commission has put on hold the ongoing recruitment process into the constable cadre of the Nigerian Police Force to enable it finalise the remaining stages of the exercise.

Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, appealed to affected applicants to be patient and await further directives from the commission.

He called on those who participated in the recruitment process up to the aptitude test level, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the commission.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the commission to recruit Nigerians into the police whether as constables, cadet inspectors or cadet assistant superintendent of police.

He said that the commission would not abdicate the all-important mandate, adding that “it will resist any attempt to ambush the ongoing recruitment exercise or dilute its content”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police 2 Die, Others Injured In Zamfara Governor Matawalle Convoy Crash
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Bolt Driver Narrates Encounter With Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghana Seeks To Extradite Nigerian Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police IG Orders Deployment Of Helicopters To Tackle Crimes
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Feared Killed In Eiye, Aiye Confraternities Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Conspires With Former Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law To Kill Husband In Attempt To Return To EX
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba: Catholic Father David Tanko Killed On His Way To Attend Peace Meeting -LG Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money Access Bank Accuses Banker Of Stealing N11 Million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXTRA: Four Things that Happened During Kalu’s Criminal Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Most Hard-working Nigerians, Have Reasons To Be Hostile -Prof. Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption How Former President Jonathan's Aide Floored EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Seun Kuti To Yemi Osinbajo: 'Poverty You All Created' Causing Nigeria's Problem
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You Overthrew Shagari, So Free Sowore, Comedian I Go Die Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad