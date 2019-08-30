Police Recruitment Exercise Put On Hold By PSC

The Police Service Commission has put on hold the ongoing recruitment process into the constable cadre of the Nigerian Police Force to enable it finalise the remaining stages of the exercise.

Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, appealed to affected applicants to be patient and await further directives from the commission.

He called on those who participated in the recruitment process up to the aptitude test level, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the commission.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the commission to recruit Nigerians into the police whether as constables, cadet inspectors or cadet assistant superintendent of police.

He said that the commission would not abdicate the all-important mandate, adding that “it will resist any attempt to ambush the ongoing recruitment exercise or dilute its content”.