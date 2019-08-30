Respect Status Quo On Yari’s Assets, Court Orders AGF, EFCC

The Federal High Court Abuja on Friday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Attorney-General of the Federation to respect the status quo on their plans to confiscate the assets and property belonging to the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari.

Justice Nkeonye Maha, in a ruling in an ex-parte application for interim injunction brought by Yari’s counsel, Mahmud Magaji, also adjourned the matter until September 5 for further hearing.

Yari, through his lawyer, urged the court to restrain the EFCC and AGF from interfering with his enjoyment of the rights enshrined in Sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the constitution.

Magaji prayed the court to stop the anti-graft agency from either inviting or arresting the former governor pending the determination of the substantive suit, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.