Uganda Records First Ebola Death In Second Outbreak

Ebola workers

Ugandan Ministry of Health spokesperson on Friday said that the country had registered the first death from Ebola in the second outbreak of the dreaded disease in the Western district of Kasese.

Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said that the nine-year-old female, who tested positive to the deadly virus on Thursday, succumbed to the disease at Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit.

The deceased and her mother entered the east African country through the Mpondwe border to seek medical care at Bwera Hospital, Xinhua said in a report.

The child was identified by the point of entry screening team with symptoms of high fever, body weakness, rash, and unexplained mouth bleeding.

In June, Uganda confirmed three index cases of the highly contagious disease that visited the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.