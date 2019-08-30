UPADATE: Missing Octogenarian Found In Ikorodu After Sahara Reporters Story

She was found under a bridge at Ikorodu in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

 

Amosa Bakare, an octogenarian, who went missing on August 21, 2019 after boarding a bus going to Oshodi from her residence in Mushin, has been found after a Sahara Reporters story.

She was found under a bridge at Ikorodu in Lagos.

A family member, who spoke to Sahara Reporters said, “We want to inform the general public that she has been found at Ogolonto in Ikorodu.

“The search began after a call came through informing us that she was found at Ketu Market. Some members of the family went there all to no avail while others went beyond Ketu on Tuesday and Wednesday in search for her.

“Fortunately enough for us, she was found around ogolonto in Ikorodu at about 6:00pm on Wednesday.

“We use this medium to thank the media for coming through especially Sahara Reporters for their prompt intervention in displaying professionalism.”

In the course of the search for the octogenarian, her family members revealed that a mischievous person took advantage of publicity around the matter to demand for N3m in ransom.

They called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and desist from fraudulent activities

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba: Catholic Father David Tanko Killed On His Way To Attend Peace Meeting -LG Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Most Hard-working Nigerians, Have Reasons To Be Hostile -Prof. Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed December 15
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EXTRA: Four Things that Happened During Kalu’s Criminal Trial
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba: Catholic Father David Tanko Killed On His Way To Attend Peace Meeting -LG Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Most Hard-working Nigerians, Have Reasons To Be Hostile -Prof. Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed December 15
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Calibration Aircraft
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police 2 Die, Others Injured In Zamfara Governor Matawalle Convoy Crash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yahaya Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad