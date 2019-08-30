UPADATE: Missing Octogenarian Found In Ikorodu After Sahara Reporters Story

Amosa Bakare, an octogenarian, who went missing on August 21, 2019 after boarding a bus going to Oshodi from her residence in Mushin, has been found after a Sahara Reporters story.

She was found under a bridge at Ikorodu in Lagos.

A family member, who spoke to Sahara Reporters said, “We want to inform the general public that she has been found at Ogolonto in Ikorodu.

“The search began after a call came through informing us that she was found at Ketu Market. Some members of the family went there all to no avail while others went beyond Ketu on Tuesday and Wednesday in search for her.

“Fortunately enough for us, she was found around ogolonto in Ikorodu at about 6:00pm on Wednesday.

“We use this medium to thank the media for coming through especially Sahara Reporters for their prompt intervention in displaying professionalism.”

In the course of the search for the octogenarian, her family members revealed that a mischievous person took advantage of publicity around the matter to demand for N3m in ransom.

They called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and desist from fraudulent activities