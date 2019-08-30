Visa: Reciprocity Fee Remains Pending Communications From Nigeria, Says US

The United States Embassy in Abuja has said that the reciprocity fee on approved visas remains effective until it receives official diplomatic communications from the Nigerian Government on a new fee for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

The statement reads, “The US Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

“Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fee for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”

The US had on August 27 announced that effective from August 29, Nigerian citizens would be required to pay a visa issuance fee for all approved non-migrant visas.

This fee was in addition to the non-migrant visa application fee known as MVR, which all applicants pay at the time of application.

The move forced the Nigerian Government through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to announce a reduction of Nigerian visas for Americans on August 28.