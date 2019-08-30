Visa: Reciprocity Fee Remains Pending Communications From Nigeria, Says US

This fee was in addition to the non-migrant visa application fee known as MVR, which all applicants pay at the time of application.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

The United States Embassy in Abuja has said that the reciprocity fee on approved visas remains effective until it receives official diplomatic communications from the Nigerian Government on a new fee for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

This was made known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. See Also International Nigerian Government Buckles, Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The statement reads, “The US Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

“Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fee for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”

The US had on August 27 announced that effective from August 29, Nigerian citizens would be required to pay a visa issuance fee for all approved non-migrant visas. See Also Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

This fee was in addition to the non-migrant visa application fee known as MVR, which all applicants pay at the time of application.

The move forced the Nigerian Government through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to announce a reduction of Nigerian visas for Americans on August 28.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police 2 Die, Others Injured In Zamfara Governor Matawalle Convoy Crash
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed December 15
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Calibration Aircraft
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Bolt Driver Narrates Encounter With Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Travel Agent Arraigned Over N9.7m Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba: Catholic Father David Tanko Killed On His Way To Attend Peace Meeting -LG Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money Access Bank Accuses Banker Of Stealing N11 Million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXTRA: Four Things that Happened During Kalu’s Criminal Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Most Hard-working Nigerians, Have Reasons To Be Hostile -Prof. Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How Former President Jonathan's Aide Floored EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Seun Kuti To Yemi Osinbajo: 'Poverty You All Created' Causing Nigeria's Problem
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You Overthrew Shagari, So Free Sowore, Comedian I Go Die Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad