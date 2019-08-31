29-Year-Old Mother Of Four Dies After Abortion

The woman had been sneaking out to have an affair with her 25-years-old boy-friend, identified as Monday Mgbada, who allegedly impregnated her and administered the abortion pills on her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 


A 29-year-old mother of four children, Mrs Chinasa Odah, a native of Inikiri Effum community, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has died after she allegedly took drugs for abortion.

She was said to have bled to death at Sudan Hospital on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Punch reports that the woman had been sneaking out to have an affair with her 25-years-old boy-friend, identified as Monday Mgbada, who allegedly impregnated her and administered the abortion pills on her.

A community source told City Round that the woman started bleeding and her husband, Michael Odah, rushed her to Sudan Hospital in the area, where a doctor on duty, confirmed that she had taken a substance capable of damaging her womb.

The case was said to have been reported to the police station in Effuim and the suspect was immediately arrested.

“Chinasa was bleeding from her private parts. When she was questioned, she opened up that one Monday Mgbada impregnated her and administered abortion drugs on her. As soon as she made that statement, she gave up the ghost,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah, confirmed the death. 

She, however, said the matter was still under investigation.

She said, “The man has been arrested and investigation is ongoing. The suspect will be arraigned after investigation. The woman is 29 years old and has four children before going for extra martial affairs. The man will be charged with murder.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

