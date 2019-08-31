$9.6bn: Civil Society Groups To Protest At British, Irish Embassies Over Court Judgement

Tagged #OperationOccupyBritish&IrishEmbassies, the protest is aimed at demanding the arrest and prosecution of those behind the failed gas project.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 

A coalition of civil society groups said it would stage a protest at the British and Irish embassies in Abuja on Monday over the $9.6bn judgement against Nigeria by a London court.

Secretary-General of the group, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while speaking with Sahara Reporters.

He said that the coalition had mobilised over 20 groups including market women and National Association of Nigerian Students for the protest.

Ibrahim called on anti-graft agencies to swing into action and bring those involved to justice.

He said, “This is a monumental fraud and we must not allow the matter to be swept under the carpet.”

Speaking further, he added that the amount involved was capable of crippling Nigeria’s economy if implemented.

Recall that the Nigerian Government said it would appeal and take steps to stop the enforcement of the judgment of the UK court, which Nigeria to pay $9bn Process and Industrial Developments Limited over breach of contract in gas project in Calabar, Cross River State.

SaharaReporters, New York

