Army Kills Two Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Recovers Weapons In Borno

The Nigerian Army said it has killed two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, who were trying to plant improvised explosive devices on a troop supply road.

The army in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Saturday said, “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade under the auspices of Operation HALAKA DODO, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully thwarted terrorists’ efforts to plant improvised explosive device for commuters and troops' main supply route.

“The troops laid an effective night ambush for terrorists in the midst of heavy downpour, encountered the terrorists IED party at Wala crossing point attempting to emplace the lethal device.

“Troops responded swiftly in a fire fight with two terrorists killed while others scampered for their lives with likely gunshot wounds.”





