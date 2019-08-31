Army Kills Two Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Recovers Weapons In Borno

“Troops responded swiftly in a fire fight with two terrorists killed while others scampered for their lives with likely gunshot wounds.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 

The Nigerian Army said it has killed two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, who were trying to plant improvised explosive devices on a troop supply road.

The army in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Saturday said, “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade under the auspices of Operation HALAKA DODO, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully thwarted terrorists’ efforts to plant improvised explosive device for commuters and troops' main supply route.

“The troops laid an effective night ambush for terrorists in the midst of heavy downpour, encountered the terrorists IED party at Wala crossing point attempting to emplace the lethal device.

“Troops responded swiftly in a fire fight with two terrorists killed while others scampered for their lives with likely gunshot wounds.”



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 8 Soldiers, 5 Missing In Ambush
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba Killing: Nigerian Army To Court-martial Soldiers Over Death Of Policemen
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Military Nigerian General Urges Soldiers Not To Dent Image Of Country's Army
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram Dispute Over Money Causes Deadly Terrorists Infighting In Nigeria -Report
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Opinion Does Nigeria Need A Federal Agency To Combat Terrorism?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 29-Year-Old Mother Of Four Dies After Abortion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria Has Returned To Dictatorship -RULAAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Kwara
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, 24 Other Casualties Rescued
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad