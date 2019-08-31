How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje

The attack on Akabe’s convoy resulted in the deaths of three policemen and a civilian on August 20 on his way to Abuja on an official engagement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

Governor Ganduje in Yola SaharaReporters Media

 

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed how the attackers of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, were arrested.

Speaking with journalists in Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday, Ganduje said that the feat was achieved through the deployment of CCTV technology.

He added that the ring leader of the gang that carried out the attack was arrested in Kano on Friday.

He said, “The ring leader who attacked the convoy of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor was arrested yesterday in Kano.

“We're achieving these successes because we've installed CCTV cameras throughout Kano, in addition to other latest security technology.”

The attack on Akabe’s convoy resulted in the deaths of three policemen and a civilian on August 20 on his way to Abuja on an official engagement.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 29-Year-Old Mother Of Four Dies After Abortion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, 24 Other Casualties Rescued
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Kwara
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria Has Returned To Dictatorship -RULAAC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad