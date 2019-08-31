How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje

Governor Ganduje in Yola

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed how the attackers of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, were arrested.

Speaking with journalists in Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday, Ganduje said that the feat was achieved through the deployment of CCTV technology.

He added that the ring leader of the gang that carried out the attack was arrested in Kano on Friday.

He said, “The ring leader who attacked the convoy of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor was arrested yesterday in Kano.

“We're achieving these successes because we've installed CCTV cameras throughout Kano, in addition to other latest security technology.”

The attack on Akabe’s convoy resulted in the deaths of three policemen and a civilian on August 20 on his way to Abuja on an official engagement.



