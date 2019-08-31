Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, 24 Other Casualties Rescued

File Photo

At least six persons were killed in a head-on collision between two commercial buses at Ogere on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

About 24 persons, including two children were injured in the crash.

The crash occurred on Friday.

The auto crash involving a white Toyota bus with registration number ABC 932 XJ and a Mazda bus, FST 820 XD, was caused by speeding and dangerous overtaking.

A Mazda bus travelling from Lagos overtook and collided with the Toyota bus travelling on the opposite direction of the road.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, said the crash occurred around 8.30 am.

He said the crash could have been avoided if motorists had strictly adhered to construction speed of maximum of 50 kilometers per hour and refrained from overtaking around construction zones.

He said, “A total number of 30 people made up of 19 male adults, nine female adults, a male child and another female child were involved. Twenty four persons comprising 16 male adults, six female adults, and the two children were injured. Unfortunately, the crash led to the death of six people, three male adults and three female adults.”

Oladele added that the casualties were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

“The seven other victims were rescued to the Idera Hospital Sagamu for medical attention. The corpses of the six passengers killed in the crash were deposited at OSUTH Mortuary and FOS Ipara Morgue,” he added.

He stated further, “Motorists are once again advised to regard construction zones, especially diversion points as areas requiring extra caution with speed not exceeding 50 kilometers per hour. They should also refrain from overtaking at the construction zones to avoid this type of unfortunate crash.”