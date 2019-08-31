Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nofisat Ibrahim, an operator of a Point of Sale outlet in Akure, Ondo State.

Those arrested are known customers of the victim, according to detectives of the state police command.

A businesswoman identified as ‘Mama Gold’ was among those arrested over Ibrahim’s murder.

Sahara Reporters gathered that the suspects are being detained at the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department of the Ondo Police Command.

It was gathered that the trio were firstly grilled inside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police before they were detained.

Ibrahim was murdered on Wednesday by some gunmen at the Oke Oba area of Akure.

The deceased was a contract staff with a bank and was in charge of POS ordering.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest to Sahara Reporters on Saturday.

He said, “The suspects are already with us and they will be helping with useful information on the case.

“We shall get to the root of the matter and unravel the circumstance behind this.”

