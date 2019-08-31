Zamfara Governor Orders Immediate Implementation Of RUGA Master Plan

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate commencement of construction work on RUGA settlements in the state.

Matawalle issued the directive on Saturday in Gusau, the capital, after receiving the new RUGA master plan from the project consultant, Mr Emmanuel Ozigi.

He said, “This project which is going to be located in the three senatorial districts of the state, will be fully and jointly funded by the state government and the 14 local government councils of the state.

“It is also aimed at showcasing to the world that the peace process embarked upon by this administration is working.”

The governor said that already, the required funds for the scheme had already been earmarked and set aside.

Matawalle revealed that after the pilot scheme which would commence on Tuesday, the Federal Government would come up with its own RUGA settlement programme in the state.