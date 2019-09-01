Corruption: Ebonyi State Offers Ghost Workers Amnesty, Says Pay Now, Go Free

The Ebonyi State government has offered amnesty to the ghost workers

discovered during a series of verification exercise in the state.



It promised those who returned monies illegally collected that they

would not face prosecution.



However, ghost workers who refused to return state funds would face

the law and all monies they received illegally from the government

would be recovered.



The amnesty, which was contained in a statement on Saturday by

Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dave Umahi, said

the amnesty would be between August 30 and September 10.



“We are giving the amnesty to all ghost workers within the stipulated

period to surrender and negotiate the repayment of all illegally

collected funds to the state and local government areas.



“The state government is happy to announce that it has made

significant progress as the verification has saved it and the local

government areas about N60 million in one month.



“This exercise will be regular until all ghost workers or workers who

benefit from illegal, multiple payments are flushed out to ensure more

employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters.”

