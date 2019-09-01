Corruption: Ebonyi State Offers Ghost Workers Amnesty, Says Pay Now, Go Free

It promised those who returned monies illegally collected that they would not face prosecution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

The Ebonyi State government has offered amnesty to the ghost workers
discovered during a series of verification exercise in the state.

However, ghost workers who refused to return state funds would face
would not face prosecution.

However, ghost workers who refused to return state funds would face
the law and all monies they received illegally from the government
would be recovered.

The amnesty, which was contained in a statement on Saturday by
Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dave Umahi, said
the amnesty would be between August 30 and September 10.

“We are giving the amnesty to all ghost workers within the stipulated
period to surrender and negotiate the repayment of all illegally
collected funds to the state and local government areas.

“The state government is happy to announce that it has made
significant progress as the verification has saved it and the local
government areas about N60 million in one month.

“This exercise will be regular until all ghost workers or workers who
benefit from illegal, multiple payments are flushed out to ensure more
employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters.”
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

