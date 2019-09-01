Kidnappings: Ban Miyetti Allah, CAN Tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ban the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, an umbrella association of herdsmen in the country, to address the problem of kidnappings in the country.

The association also called on the President to “completely scrap” the suspended RUGA settlement scheme, according to a report by TheCable.

CAN made the request at a summit held in Lagos on Saturday.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, said the association came up with the recommendations after setting up a committee to look into the RUGA scheme and related issues.

He accused MACBAN of supporting some herdsmen fingered in various attacks across the country.

He said, “Anything that smacks of mutual suspicion should be avoided in the interest of national unity.

“The Federal Government should immediately disarm and prosecute the Fulani herdsmen terrorists that have been recorded as one of the deadliest terrorists groups in the world.

“MACBAN which openly supports the activities of the murderous Fulani herdsmen should be immediately.

“President Buhari should suspend his membership and patronage of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association until he leaves office to reduce tension.”