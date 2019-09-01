Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three men across various parts of the city for raping underage girls.

Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, said the men aged between 28 and 50 years were arrested at Bariga and Ajao Estate areas of the state.

Fatai Nafiu, 28, was arrested at No 9 Adetoke Street, Bariga, for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The Lagos police said Nafiu confessed to the crime following his arrest.

Similarly, Taiwo Sheuases, 34, raped another 15-year-old at a market in Bariga.

Elkana said, “On August 27 at about 1920hours, Bariga Police Station received a complaint that one person defiled a teenage girl of about 15 years old in Bariga Market square.

“The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the commission of the crime.”

Elkana also said that the Ajao Estate Police Station received a complaint that one Isaac Ubogu, 50, who lives at 31 Awoniyi Elemo Street, Ajao Estate, defiled a three-year-old girl.

The victims have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment while the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution, according to Elkana.