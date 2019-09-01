Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors

Fatai Nafiu, 28, was arrested at No 9 Adetoke Street, Bariga, for raping a 15-year-old girl.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three men across various parts of the city for raping underage girls.

Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, said the men aged between 28 and 50 years were arrested at Bariga and Ajao Estate areas of the state.

Fatai Nafiu, 28, was arrested at No 9 Adetoke Street, Bariga, for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The Lagos police said Nafiu confessed to the crime following his arrest.

Similarly, Taiwo Sheuases, 34, raped another 15-year-old at a market in Bariga.

Elkana said, “On August 27 at about 1920hours, Bariga Police Station received a complaint that one person defiled a teenage girl of about 15 years old in Bariga Market square.

“The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the commission of the crime.”

Elkana also said that the Ajao Estate Police Station received a complaint that one Isaac Ubogu, 50, who lives at 31 Awoniyi Elemo Street, Ajao Estate, defiled a three-year-old girl.

The victims have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment while the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution, according to Elkana.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Ubani Accuses Police Of Illegally Detaining Jalingo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nationwide Protests As Boris Johnson Suspends UK Parliament
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Chibok
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Board: Niger Delta Youths Attack Governors Over Dissolution Call
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Justices Taiwo Taiwo And Nkweonye Maha And Their Kangaroo Courts: Disgrace To The Bench By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Passengers Groan As Abuja Train Delays For 2 Hours
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad