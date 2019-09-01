Otu-Jeremi Explosion: 'It Was Mere Pipeline Rupture', Says Kyari

Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum

Corporation (NNPC), has debunked reports of an explosion on the Abura

Crude Trunkline, operated by the Corporation.



This was contained in a statement signed by NNPC spokesperson, Ndu

Ughamadu, on Saturday in Abuja.



Ughamadu said Kyari faulted the reports shortly after teeing off the

2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City.



There were alleged media reports that the pipeline, situated at

Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta, was engulfed in flames.



The facility is NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, operated by the Nigerian

Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).



Kyari described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the

corporation’s pipelines, which would be fixed within three days.



“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines.

Our team of engineers has since moved to the site. In three days, we

should be able to fix it.



“We have since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There

was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. So there is no cause for alarm,”

Kyari said.



The GMD assured the public that the incident would have no negative

impact on the power supply; and called on host communities to

disregard the rumour and go about their normal activities.



He also stated that the Upstream Golf Tournament at Benin would avail

members of staff of various operations of the Corporation, the

opportunity to work and maintain a healthy lifestyle through the game

of golf.



“Our operations require the support of all stakeholders to succeed.

