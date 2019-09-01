Otu-Jeremi Explosion: 'It Was Mere Pipeline Rupture', Says Kyari

“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines. Our team of engineers has since moved to the site. In three days, we should be able to fix it."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC), has debunked reports of an explosion on the Abura
Crude Trunkline, operated by the Corporation.

This was contained in a statement signed by NNPC spokesperson, Ndu
Ughamadu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ughamadu said Kyari faulted the reports shortly after teeing off the
2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City.

There were alleged media reports that the pipeline, situated at
Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta, was engulfed in flames.

The facility is NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, operated by the Nigerian
Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Kyari described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the
corporation’s pipelines, which would be fixed within three days.

“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines.
Our team of engineers has since moved to the site. In three days, we
should be able to fix it.

“We have since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There
was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. So there is no cause for alarm,”
Kyari said.

The GMD assured the public that the incident would have no negative
impact on the power supply; and called on host communities to
disregard the rumour and go about their normal activities.

He also stated that the Upstream Golf Tournament at Benin would avail
members of staff of various operations of the Corporation, the
opportunity to work and maintain a healthy lifestyle through the game
of golf.

“Our operations require the support of all stakeholders to succeed.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Navy Detains 57 Sailors Over Petroleum Product Smuggling, Refining
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Explosion Rocks NPDC Pipeline In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SaharaReporters Social Media Poll Finds Nigerians Think Diezani Is A Thief And A Liar
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Finance PPPRA Announces Petrol To Be Sold For N86 Per Litre Not N85
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Oil Bunkering: Court Summons Zenith Bank Over N150m Bond For Accused Russians
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Dr. Kachikwu's Blunders By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Address Issues Raised By Sowore And Not Detain Him, Falz Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: AAC Hails Awara's Triumph At Appeal Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Negotiation For Leah Sharibu’s Release Ongoing, Says Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad