RUGA: Zamfara To Introduce Fulfulde Language In Schools

Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed this in Gusau, the capital, when he received the state’s master plan for the project from the consultant.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

The Zamfara State Government has said that it will introduce Fulfulde language in the curriculum of schools to aid the operation of Rural Grazing Area settlement in the state.

During the event, Emir of Mafara, Alhaji Muhammad Barmo, speaking on behalf of the state’s Council of Chiefs, urged the state government to include the Fulani language in schools’ curriculum to ensure the smooth running of the project.

Governor Matawalle thereafter directed the state Ministry of Education to immediately start working on the inclusion of the Fulfulde language in schools’ curriculum.

He said, “This will boost the use of our local languages by our upcoming generations.

“Since we have promised to establish primary and secondary schools at the new RUGA settlements, we will ensure that the local language is not forgotten.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the governor announced that the establishment of the RUGA settlement would commence during the celebration of his 100 days in office.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

