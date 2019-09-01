Shittu, Owoseni, Others Call For Collective Advocacy In Fight Against Corruption



Wahab Shittu, a lawyer and counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and former Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Fatai Owoseni, have called for a collective advocacy in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

They made the call at a summit organised by Scroll Report in Lagos.

According to Shittu, “Insecurity threatens our collective freedom, security and national development.

“Fighting insecurity and corruption is a collective effort and not the responsibility of government alone. It should be collectively tackled.”

Also speaking at the event, Owoseni said, “Everyone should be involved in the fight against corruption and Insecurity.

"The media and civil societies must serve selflessly to fight against corruption and insecurity."

Adding her voice to the talk, Toun Okewale, Managing Director of Women Radio, identified corruption and insecurity as Nigeria’s biggest challenge.

