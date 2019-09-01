Tanker Explosion Kills Five In Nigeria

The incident which occurred at about 8 pm on Friday, also razed about 19 vehicles, including the tanker and 35 make shops.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

Five persons lost their lives while over 10 others were injured,
following a tanker explosion at Dikko junction, along the Kaduna-Abuja
highway in Niger State.

The incident which occurred at about 8 pm on Friday, also razed about
19 vehicles, including the tanker and 35 make shops.

It was gathered that the tanker driver jumped out of the vehicle and
fled the scene.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matene, who
paid a visit to the scene on Saturday on behalf of the state governor,
Muhammed Sani Bello, commiserated with those who suffered some loss.

He said the state government would evacuate all the businesses around the area.

The SSG, who was accompanied by the speaker of the state’s house of
assembly, maintained that the lives of citizens were more important
than any business, advising the union members and traders to relocate,
reports Daily Trust.

