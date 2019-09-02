Arrest Of Opposing Voices, Damaging To Nigeria’s Image –NCP

The National Conscience Party has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to dissuade from the continued arrest of persons opposing his administration.

The NCP said this in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of its National Executive Council in Abuja.

The party argued that Buhari’s administration had been arresting people whose struggle and actions led to the emergence of his government.

The NCP said, “This trend shows lack of tolerance on the part of Buhari’s government for any person or group opposed to any of its anti-people policies.

“We therefore demand the unconditional release of Agba Jalingo, Omoyele Sowore and others. An injury to one, is an injury to all.

“The continued arrest of opposing voices is damaging to the image of Nigeria and our democracy.”