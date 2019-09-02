Arrest Of Opposing Voices, Damaging To Nigeria’s Image –NCP

“This trend shows lack of tolerance on the part of Buhari’s government for any person or group opposed to any of its anti-people policies."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The National Conscience Party has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to dissuade from the continued arrest of persons opposing his administration.

The NCP said this in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of its National Executive Council in Abuja.

The party argued that Buhari’s administration had been arresting people whose struggle and actions led to the emergence of his government.

The NCP said, “This trend shows lack of tolerance on the part of Buhari’s government for any person or group opposed to any of its anti-people policies.

“We therefore demand the unconditional release of Agba Jalingo, Omoyele Sowore and others. An injury to one, is an injury to all.

“The continued arrest of opposing voices is damaging to the image of Nigeria and our democracy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Night To Remember In Nnewi By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad