Biafra Zionists To IPOB: Fulani Holding Us Down Not Ekweremadu, Stop Disgracing Igbo

The Biafra Zionists Federation says the Indigenous People of Biafra's

plan to attack South-East politicians in foreign lands will portray

Igbo as violent people.



Nnamdi Kanu had directed IPOB members to attack Igbo leaders anywhere

outside the country.



He even urged the proscribed group to attack President Muhammadu

Buhari in Japan.



The leader of BZF, Benjamin Onwuka, in a statement on Sunday, however,

said: “It is a wrong strategy for anyone to go to Japan under the

pretext of arresting Buhari. I feel ashamed when I read what is

happening in Japan.



“People should be very careful, that is why the Zionists are talking

about diplomacy. People should stop doing things that will make the

international community see us as violent people. It is very

dangerous.



“These people should focus on what is achievable; going to Germany to

attack Ike Ekweremadu is just mocking yourself. The Fulani are the

ones holding us down not Ekweremadu.”



Onwuka stated further, “That thing they are doing is very shameful.

Look at the one they did in Japan; you are going to arrest a sitting

president, how is that possible? I was educating them on the net, IPOB

members said they were going to kill me.



“But the whole thing is funny. Buhari has diplomatic protection, so

you can’t touch him, you can’t even go near, even a minister can’t

touch him because he has a diplomatic passport. Going to Japan to make

noise cannot help us.



“So, this is not the way to go, it is damaging us; it is all political

propaganda which they are using to brainwash and collect money from

people. All these violent protests will make the world to begin to see

us as dangerous people. He is destroying our campaign; they should

come and join the Zionists.



“There has been a sustained agenda to stifle businesses of Biafra

people. Mr. Ibeto suffered the same fate simply because of Nkalagu

cement, leading to his incarceration for several months. We fought and

he was released.



“Now to show that those behind this are not ready to give up, they

have now faced Innoson and are now doing everything to kill his

investments.”

