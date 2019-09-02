Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister

Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd)

Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) on Monday said that Nigeria had lost a lot of soldiers to the war against Boko Haram terrorists, urging troops in the battle field not to relent.

Magashi made the remarks while addressing troops at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “The situation in the country as we all know is not very conducive like in the past.

“Let me tell you, we have lost a lot of soldiers during this operations. They have paid the supreme price with their lives and their good deeds will not be forgotten.

“I assure you that families of those who lost their lives will be adequately compensated, their entitlements and gratuities shall be paid to them.”