Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister

“I assure you that families of those who lost their lives will be adequately compensated, their entitlements and gratuities shall be paid to them.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd)

 

Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) on Monday said that Nigeria had lost a lot of soldiers to the war against Boko Haram terrorists, urging troops in the battle field not to relent.

Magashi made the remarks while addressing troops at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “The situation in the country as we all know is not very conducive like in the past.

“Let me tell you, we have lost a lot of soldiers during this operations. They have paid the supreme price with their lives and their good deeds will not be forgotten.

“I assure you that families of those who lost their lives will be adequately compensated, their entitlements and gratuities shall be paid to them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: What I Expect In Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu: What I Expect In Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Travel Advisory For Partial Closure Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion A Night To Remember In Nnewi By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad