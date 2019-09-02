Buhari Sent 10 Trailers Containing Relief Materials To Daura Flood Victims -Presidency

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks, and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals, and other edibles have so far been delivered."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not abandoned his kinsmen who
were victims of flooding in Daura, Katsina State.

One of Buhari's spokesmen, Garba Shehu, said: “Contrary to the
allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the
people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials
were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks, and
cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals, and other edibles have so
far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the
Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency
response from NEMA officials,” he said.

Meanwhile, NEMA has promised that as soon as the assessment of the
damage to the flood-ravaged communities was concluded more food items
and building materials would be dispatched to the victims.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Ebonyi State Offers Ghost Workers Amnesty, Says Pay Now, Go Free
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet WhatsApp Strengthens But Also Undermines Nigeria's Democracy - UK-Nigeria Research Team
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Do ‘Magu Boys’ Work For, EFCC Or An Emperor? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Ebonyi State Offers Ghost Workers Amnesty, Says Pay Now, Go Free
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Passengers Stranded As Bridge Collapses On Yola-Gombe Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Internet WhatsApp Strengthens But Also Undermines Nigeria's Democracy - UK-Nigeria Research Team
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad