Buhari Sent 10 Trailers Containing Relief Materials To Daura Flood Victims -Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not abandoned his kinsmen who

were victims of flooding in Daura, Katsina State.



One of Buhari's spokesmen, Garba Shehu, said: “Contrary to the

allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the

people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials

were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.



“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks, and

cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals, and other edibles have so

far been delivered.



“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.



“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the

Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency

response from NEMA officials,” he said.



Meanwhile, NEMA has promised that as soon as the assessment of the

damage to the flood-ravaged communities was concluded more food items

and building materials would be dispatched to the victims.

