Buhari's Katsina: Our Women, Daughters Raped, Held Captive By Gangsters, Says Sheikh Sabiu Jibia

A respected Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sabiu Jibia has raised alarm over

the increasing atrocities of bandits in Katsina State leading to mass

rape, kidnapping, and killing.



Jibia, who is also Imam in Jibia Local Government in his sermon in the

mosque, called on traditional rulers and political leaders to find

ways of resolving the endemic insecurity in the state and other parts

of the country.



In an audiotape obtained by PRNigeria, Jibia lamented desertions of

villages and farmlands by people due to the incessant invasion by

murderous bandits who killed randomly.



Sheik Jibia said: “We are living in (a) tough time of fear. Cattle

meant for farming activities are rustled, wives and daughters are

being raped in the presence of their husbands and fathers, while other

victims are taken captive by armed hoodlums in the communities in

Jibia, Tsayau, Zandam, and Malamawa, respectively.



“People are scared to carry out their farming and business activities

as their lives are in danger due to the continued banditry, kidnapping

and cattle rustling. Our women and daughters are raped and held

captive by gangsters. Where are our traditional and political leaders?



“It is surprising that our leaders are not taking rapid actions on

these killings and kidnapping. If the government is willing, we are

ready to give our children for training and recruitment as security

forces so that they can protect their families and country at large."



However, he called on the allies of the traditional leaders, governor,

and president to tell them the truth about the happenings in the

communities and country at large stressing on the need for government

to find a lasting solution to the killings.



“Close allies of our leaders are charged with the responsibility of

telling them the truth about the happenings in this country.



"If they are telling them all is well, they are lying. We are calling

on our leaders to provide security to our lives and property as it is

their fundamental responsibility,” Jibia added.