Buhari's Katsina: Our Women, Daughters Raped, Held Captive By Gangsters, Says Sheikh Sabiu Jibia

A respected Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sabiu Jibia has raised alarm over
the increasing atrocities of bandits in Katsina State leading to mass
rape, kidnapping, and killing.
Jibia, who is also Imam in Jibia Local Government in his sermon in the
mosque, called on traditional rulers and political leaders to find
ways of resolving the endemic insecurity in the state and other parts
of the country.
In an audiotape obtained by PRNigeria, Jibia lamented desertions of
villages and farmlands by people due to the incessant invasion by
murderous bandits who killed randomly.
Sheik Jibia said: “We are living in (a) tough time of fear. Cattle
meant for farming activities are rustled, wives and daughters are
being raped in the presence of their husbands and fathers, while other
victims are taken captive by armed hoodlums in the communities in
Jibia, Tsayau, Zandam, and Malamawa, respectively.
“People are scared to carry out their farming and business activities
as their lives are in danger due to the continued banditry, kidnapping
and cattle rustling. Our women and daughters are raped and held
captive by gangsters. Where are our traditional and political leaders?
“It is surprising that our leaders are not taking rapid actions on
these killings and kidnapping. If the government is willing, we are
ready to give our children for training and recruitment as security
forces so that they can protect their families and country at large."
However, he called on the allies of the traditional leaders, governor,
and president to tell them the truth about the happenings in the
communities and country at large stressing on the need for government
to find a lasting solution to the killings.
“Close allies of our leaders are charged with the responsibility of
telling them the truth about the happenings in this country.
"If they are telling them all is well, they are lying. We are calling
on our leaders to provide security to our lives and property as it is
their fundamental responsibility,” Jibia added.