First Bank Urges Police To Find Killers Of POS Operator In Ondo

The Management of First Bank PLC has called on the police to fish out those behind the killing of staff of one of its agencies in Ondo State, Adetutu Ibrahim.

The 30-year-old lady was killed by some gunmen last Wednesday at the Oke Ogba area of Akure, the state capital, where she operated a Point of Sale outlet.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the financial institution said, “We are in mourning and saddened by the death of a staff of one of the agencies working with us – Miss Adetutu Nofisat.

“Whilst we are looking to the authorities to investigate the situation and apprehend the culprits, our focus for now is on the families and loved ones left behind.

“We ask that you spare a moment to pray for the soul of the departed.”

The Ondo Police Command has already arrested three female suspects in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, friends and family members of the deceased have initiated the hashtag #JusticeForAdetutu to pile pressure on the police to investigate the case and ensure justice.



