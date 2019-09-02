First Bank Urges Police To Find Killers Of POS Operator In Ondo

The 30-year-old lady was killed by some gunmen last Wednesday at the Oke Ogba area of Akure, the state capital, where she operated a Point of Sale outlet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The Management of First Bank PLC has called on the police to fish out those behind the killing of staff of one of its agencies in Ondo State, Adetutu Ibrahim.

The 30-year-old lady was killed by some gunmen last Wednesday at the Oke Ogba area of Akure, the state capital, where she operated a Point of Sale outlet.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the financial institution said, “We are in mourning and saddened by the death of a staff of one of the agencies working with us – Miss Adetutu Nofisat.

“Whilst we are looking to the authorities to investigate the situation and apprehend the culprits, our focus for now is on the families and loved ones left behind.

“We ask that you spare a moment to pray for the soul of the departed.”

The Ondo Police Command has already arrested three female suspects in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, friends and family members of the deceased have initiated the hashtag #JusticeForAdetutu to pile pressure on the police to investigate the case and ensure justice.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Thief On Admission At Lagos Hospital Sneaks Out To Steal, Arrested And Jailed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Gang Rape: Court Remands Three In Prison Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, 37, Arrested In India With 600 Grams Of Heroin Shaped As Eggs
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Night To Remember In Nnewi By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad