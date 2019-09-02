Jigawa Men Held By Lagos Task Force Demand N1bn Compensation

The 123 men from Jigawa State detained by the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences are asking the Lagos State Government and Commissioner of Police to pay them N1bn for their unlawful treatment.

The men together with their motorcycles were arrested by the state's security operatives and detained over the weekend as they made their way into Lagos from Jigawa State in the Northern part of Nigeria.

In the suit with number FHC/L/CS/1519 /19 filed by one Abdullahi Yakubu, the men are asking to be compensated for the harsh treatment they were subjected to.

They are also asking for the release of their motorcycles and other personal belongings allegedly still in the custody of the security agency.

Yakubu and others are challenging the government for profiling them without any evidence of criminality.

The men said their detention violated their rights as enshrined in constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The suit by the men reads, “An order of this honourable court awarding the sum of N1bn payable by the respondents jointly and severally to the applicants as reparation.

“An order of this honourable court directing the respondents to tender unreserved public apology to the applicants.”