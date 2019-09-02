Man With Shotgun Arrested At Catholic Retreat -Police

The suspect, Wasiu Kamarudeen, 19, a resident of 8, Olaniyi Street, Iyalode in Ilogbo, Ogun State, was said to have gone to the Jakande open field venue of a three-day retreat organised by St. Patrick Catholic Renewal Church, Ojo around 6:20 am with three others, The Nation reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

SaharaReporters, New York

