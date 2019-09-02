Man With Shotgun Arrested At Catholic Retreat -Police

A suspected armed robber was last Saturday arrested by policemen

attached to the Ilemba Hausa Police at a church’s retreat in Ojo,

Lagos.



The suspect, Wasiu Kamarudeen, 19, a resident of 8, Olaniyi Street,

Iyalode in Ilogbo, Ogun State, was said to have gone to the Jakande

open field venue of a three-day retreat organised by St. Patrick

Catholic Renewal Church, Ojo around 6:20 am with three others, The

Nation reports.



According to the report, some parishioners had contacted the police

after sighting a motorcycle with registration number Ogun AKM749WP,

carrying three suspicious passengers into the retreat ground.



Policemen were able to apprehend Kamarudeen, who allegedly had a

locally-made shotgun in his possession.



Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said the policemen recovered the

operational motorcycle, adding that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad

(SARS) has been tasked to fish out other members of the gang.