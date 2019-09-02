Man With Shotgun Arrested At Catholic Retreat -Police

A suspected armed robber was last Saturday arrested by policemen
attached to the Ilemba Hausa Police at a church’s retreat in Ojo,
Lagos.
The suspect, Wasiu Kamarudeen, 19, a resident of 8, Olaniyi Street,
Iyalode in Ilogbo, Ogun State, was said to have gone to the Jakande
open field venue of a three-day retreat organised by St. Patrick
Catholic Renewal Church, Ojo around 6:20 am with three others, The
Nation reports.
According to the report, some parishioners had contacted the police
after sighting a motorcycle with registration number Ogun AKM749WP,
carrying three suspicious passengers into the retreat ground.
Policemen were able to apprehend Kamarudeen, who allegedly had a
locally-made shotgun in his possession.
Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said the policemen recovered the
operational motorcycle, adding that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad
(SARS) has been tasked to fish out other members of the gang.