Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act

“Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has confirmed the attack on Nigerians in South Africa as well as the looting of businesses belonging to them.

Onyeama, who confirmed the development in a tweet on Monday, said the Nigerian Government will take decisive measures in dealing with the matter.

He said, “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection.

“Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

Footage surfaced on Monday afternoon of widespread attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.

Reacting to the incident, Nigerians on Twitter called on the government to take urgent steps to address the situation before things gets out of control.

A Twitter user with the handle @Eleventhmen said, “What South Africans are doing is wrong. It is time for our politicians to engage with our communities.

“It is inhumane to have Africans attacked like this.”

According to another user @badmanzeal, “Whatever the issues are, this is not right. This is unacceptable, this violates everything that makes us human. #Xenophobia must be addressed.”

Reacting to the incident, @DavidJhornsby said, “Really difficult and heart-wrenching news coming out of South Africa.

“Violence against foreigners has been a national crisis for too long and it must stop.”

