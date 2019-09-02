Nigerian Man Caught With 102gm Of Drugs In India

Christopher Ikechukwu, a 40-year old Nigerian, has been arrested for allegedly possessing 102gm of Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine drugs in India.
The accused was arrested by a team headed by Inspector Sher Singh.
Ikechukwu was arrested while trying to run away after spotting a police patrol team at the airport.
Immediately he spotted the police officers, he threw away a polythene bag with him containing 102gm Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine.
During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and had been remanded in prison custody by the police.
A police officer revealed that efforts are ongoing to identify associates of Ikechukwu.