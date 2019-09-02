Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack

Over 50 shops belonging to foreign nationals including Nigerians in South Africa were set ablaze in an overnight attack on foreigners by xenophobes in the country.

The attack, which occurred late on Sunday, saw a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers, besiege Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg and looting and burning businesses.

President, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, in a statement on Monday confirming the attack, said that the mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals before they were later dispersed by police.

He said, “Fresh attacks, looting, and burning of properties belonging to foreign nationals started yesterday morning in Jeppestown area Johannesburg when a building was set alight by an angry mob.

“Three people were killed while another person is receiving treatment for inhaling the smoke.

“Over 50 shops and businesses were destroyed, looted and burnt down over the night.

“Also, some businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted in Germiston yesterday evening.

“An Internet café and computer accessories business owned by a Nigerian was among looted shops in Germiston.

“A car sales business owned by a Nigerian is also among several businesses set alight over the night.

“Though the police said that many people have been arrested in connection with the unnecessary attacks, the looting and burning of foreign own businesses continued till this morning.”