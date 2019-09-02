Street Trading: Rivers Commences Prosecution Of Offenders

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that mobile courts for the Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, will become operational as from September 2, 2019.

Addressing operatives of the agency at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital, on Sunday, Governor Wike said that magistrates would be deployed to the various locations on Monday for the mobile courts to function.

He said, “As from Monday, magistrates will sit at the various locations to prosecute offenders of the law banning street trading.

“Anyone that is found guilty will be sanctioned by the magistrates.”

He warned operatives of the taskforce against taking laws into their hands, adding that his administration will not tolerate the manhandling of offenders.

He added, “We don't want to see any street traders anywhere in Port Harcourt. Your duty is to ensure that the streets are clean.”