Teachers Beg Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, To Release Their Promotion Letters

They also appealed to the government to employ more teachers and to tackle other challenges confronting public school teachers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools of Nigeria in Ogun State
has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to release its members’
promotion letters of  2016 and 2017.

The chairman of the union, Akeem Lasisi, made the demand when he led
other members on a visit to the Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele,
in her office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Daily Trust reports.

Lasisi also appealed to the government to employ more teachers and to
tackle other challenges confronting public school teachers.

The deputy governor assured the teachers of the government’s readiness
to improve their welfare and provide the necessary support to motivate
them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education RUGA: Zamfara To Introduce Fulfulde Language In Schools
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Government, Labour Disagree On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Reinstate 4 Expelled UNN Student Leaders Now!
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education LASU Students Reject Arbitrary Percentage-Based Fees
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Do ‘Magu Boys’ Work For, EFCC Or An Emperor? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Ebonyi State Offers Ghost Workers Amnesty, Says Pay Now, Go Free
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Passengers Stranded As Bridge Collapses On Yola-Gombe Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Internet WhatsApp Strengthens But Also Undermines Nigeria's Democracy - UK-Nigeria Research Team
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad