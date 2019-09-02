Teachers Beg Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, To Release Their Promotion Letters

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools of Nigeria in Ogun State

has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to release its members’

promotion letters of 2016 and 2017.



The chairman of the union, Akeem Lasisi, made the demand when he led

other members on a visit to the Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele,

in her office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Daily Trust reports.



Lasisi also appealed to the government to employ more teachers and to

tackle other challenges confronting public school teachers.



The deputy governor assured the teachers of the government’s readiness

to improve their welfare and provide the necessary support to motivate

them.