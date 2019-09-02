Thief On Admission At Lagos Hospital Sneaks Out To Steal, Arrested And Jailed

Magistrate Olufunmilayo Teluwo of an Isolo Magistrate Court in Lagos has sentenced David Orji, 24, to 18 months imprisonment for attempted theft and unlawful possession of industrial iron cutter.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Oje Uagbale, Orji sneaked out of a hospital in Lagos on the morning of August 18, 2019, where he was receiving treatment and went to burgle a shop at Isolo when he was arrested and handed over to the police.

Uagbale told the court that the 24-year-old man was caught while trying to use an industrial iron cutter to burgle the shop along Aiye bus-stop, Isolo.

He said, “Orji went to a shop around Aiye bus stop and it was in the attempt to break in that some boys saw him and descended on him.

“It was a man identified as Oriyomi who came to his rescue and handed him over to the police.

“Upon investigation at the crime scene, the industrial iron cutter was found and he confessed to have stolen it in order to gain entrance into the shop.”

It was revealed that Orji had previously been charged to court for a similar offence in March 2017 but the matter was dismissed due to witnesses failing to show up.

Uagbale explained that on August 15, 2019, the accused stole a phone worth N30,000 which led to him being beaten by a mob.

He added, “Orji was taken to Aswani Police Station from where he was taken to Isolo General Hospital for treatment.

“It was while he was still under medical treatment that he went out on the dawn of Sunday, August 18, 2019 to make another stealing attempt and was arrested.”

Magistrate Teluwo after hearing the case, sentenced Orji to 18 months imprisonment for committing the act.