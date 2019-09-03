‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ Politicians Appointed By Current Administration Are Role Models Of 'Yahoo-Yahoo Boys' - Timi Frank

"The ‘Yahoo politicians’ are the role models of these ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’. Those in government today are not immune. They have turned Nigeria to the capital of poverty in the world."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described many appointees of the current administration of the All Progressives Congress as 'Yahoo-Yahoo' politicians.

Commenting on the list of over 70 Nigerians involved in internet scam by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Frank said in a media statement that corruption was gradually becoming one of the criteria to get an appointment, especially under the current administration.

He said, “The ‘Yahoo politicians’ are the role models of these ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’. Those in government today are not immune. They have turned Nigeria to the capital of poverty in the world.

“The ‘Yahoo’ appointees and governors will throw elaborate parties and dinners once they assume public office because they see it as an opportunity to loot the treasury.

“When you look at the antecedent of most of the members of the recently inaugurated federal cabinet, the majority of them have been guests of either the EFCC or the ICPC in the past. If those people are accorded such privileges, then, what is the government telling the young ones?

“In a country where about 90 percent of citizens are living in abject poverty, the ‘Yahoo-Yahoo politicians’ in the National Assembly have no qualms budgeting N5.5 billion to acquire choice SUVs for themselves."

