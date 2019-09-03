Angry Youths Force Shut Down Of Shoprite In Akure



A Shoprite outlet in Akure, Ondo State, has been forced to shut down over fears of a possible attack by angry youths in the city.

Scores of youths had besieged the popular mall to register their anger over attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

The angry youths chanted solidarity songs for several hours and tried to force their way into the facility but were prevented by security personnel at the shopping complex.

During a visit to the mall on Tuesday evening by SaharaReporters correspondent, policemen could be seen parading the area.

One of the aggrieved protesters, Paul Oluwatobi, said he decided to take part in the demonstration due to disturbing footages on the Internet showing how Nigerians were being maimed and their investments destroyed by South Africans.

He said, "We have been watching lots of disturbing videos on the social media showing how Nigerians are being killed in South Africa.

"So, we came to the mall to register our displeasure.

"It is wickedness and inhuman to be killing Nigerians and Africans in South Africa."

