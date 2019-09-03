Angry Youths Force Shut Down Of Shoprite In Akure

Scores of youths had besieged the popular mall to register their anger over attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019


A Shoprite outlet in Akure, Ondo State, has been forced to shut down over fears of a possible attack by angry youths in the city. 

Scores of youths had besieged the popular mall to register their anger over attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

The angry youths chanted solidarity songs for several hours and tried to force their way into the facility but were prevented by security personnel at the shopping complex.

During a visit to the mall on Tuesday evening by SaharaReporters correspondent, policemen could be seen parading the area.

One of the aggrieved protesters, Paul Oluwatobi, said he decided to take part in the demonstration due to disturbing footages on the Internet showing how Nigerians were being maimed and their investments destroyed by South Africans. 

He said, "We have been watching lots of disturbing videos on the social media showing how Nigerians are being killed in South Africa.

"So, we came to the mall to register our displeasure.

"It is wickedness and inhuman to be killing Nigerians and Africans in South Africa."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Xenophobia: Shoprite, MTN Close Outlets In Lagos Over Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Delegation To Register “Displeasure”
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Overwhelmed By Looting –Nigerian Consular-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Xenophobia: Shoprite, MTN Close Outlets In Lagos Over Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sends Delegation To Register “Displeasure”
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Overwhelmed By Looting –Nigerian Consular-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Two More Suspects On FBI List Arrested By EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ghanaian Elias Preko Who Helped Disgraced Ex-Governor James Ibori To Steal Delta State's Money Risks Another 10 Years In Jail
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad